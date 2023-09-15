Chicago Phoenix posted a narrow 34-28 win over Chicago Collins in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Chicago Collins and Chicago Phoenix squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Chicago Collins Academy High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Chicago Collins faced off against Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Phoenix took on Chicago Payton on Sept. 1 at Chicago Payton College Prep High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.