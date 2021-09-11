 Skip to main content
Chicago Phillips stonewalls Chicago Westinghouse 28-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Chicago Phillips' 28-0 beating of Chicago Westinghouse at Chicago Westinghouse on September 11 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on August 28, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Oak Forest and Chicago Phillips took on Batavia on August 27 at Batavia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

