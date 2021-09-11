Chicago Phillips stonewalls Chicago Westinghouse 28-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Chicago Phillips' 28-0 beating of Chicago Westinghouse at Chicago Westinghouse on September 11 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on August 28, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Oak Forest and Chicago Phillips took on Batavia on August 27 at Batavia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.