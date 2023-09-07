Chicago Phillips' defense throttled Chicago Curie, resulting in a 54-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on Sept. 7.
In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Curie faced off against Chicago Mather and Chicago Phillips took on Batavia on Aug. 25 at Batavia High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.