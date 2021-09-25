Chicago Phillips edges Chicago Simeon in tough test 14-12

Chicago Phillips didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago Simeon 14-12 during this Illinois football game.
In recent action on September 11, Chicago Phillips faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Curie on September 11 at Chicago Simeon Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Wildcats an 8-6 lead over the Wolverines.
Chicago Simeon proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 12-8 advantage over Chicago Phillips at the half.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.