Chicago Phillips edges Chicago Simeon in tough test 14-12

Chicago Phillips didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago Simeon 14-12 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave the Wildcats an 8-6 lead over the Wolverines.

Chicago Simeon proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 12-8 advantage over Chicago Phillips at the half.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.

