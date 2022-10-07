 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Phillips delivers smashing punch to stump Chicago Lane Tech 36-7

Chicago Phillips stomped on Chicago Lane Tech 36-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

The first quarter gave Chicago Phillips a 6-0 lead over Chicago Lane Tech.

The Indians bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 12-7.

Chicago Phillips jumped to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 16-0 points differential.

