Chicago Phillips delivers smashing punch to stump Chicago Lane Tech 36-7

Chicago Phillips stomped on Chicago Lane Tech 36-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
The first quarter gave Chicago Phillips a 6-0 lead over Chicago Lane Tech.
The Indians bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 12-7.
Chicago Phillips jumped to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 16-0 points differential.
