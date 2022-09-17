Chicago Phillips delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Westinghouse 22-18

Chicago Phillips posted a narrow 22-18 win over Chicago Westinghouse in Illinois high school football on September 17.
Last season, Chicago Phillips and Chicago Westinghouse faced off on September 11, 2021 at Chicago Westinghouse. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 3, Chicago Phillips faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Al Raby on September 3 at Chicago Westinghouse. Click here for a recap
