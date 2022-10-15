Chicago Phillips deals goose eggs to Chicago Clark in fine defensive showing 21-0

Chicago Phillips' defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago Clark 21-0 on October 15 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 30, Chicago Phillips faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Clark took on Chicago Lane Tech on October 1 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. For a full recap, click here.
