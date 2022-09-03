Chicago Perspectives Co-Op shoots past Chicago Sullivan with early burst 28-7

Chicago Perspectives Co-Op jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Chicago Sullivan 28-7 in Illinois high school football action on September 2.

Chicago Perspectives Co-Op drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Chicago Sullivan after the first quarter.

The Tigers drew within 14-7 at the intermission.

Chicago Perspectives Co-Op jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

