Chicago Payton topped Chicago Phoenix 17-16 in a tough tilt for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Chicago Payton and Chicago Phoenix were both scoreless.

The Firebirds moved ahead by earning an 8-7 advantage over the Grizzlies at the end of the second quarter.

Chicago Payton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-8 lead over Chicago Phoenix.

The Firebirds rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

