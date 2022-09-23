Chicago Payton College Prep manhandles Chicago Kennedy 45-8

Chicago Payton College Prep put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Chicago Kennedy for a 45-8 victory at Chicago Kennedy High on September 23 in Illinois football action.
Recently on September 10 , Chicago Kennedy squared off with Chicago Lincoln Park in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.