 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Payton College Prep collects victory over Chicago Al Raby 26-6

  • 0

Chicago Payton College Prep called "game" in the waning moments of a 26-6 defeat of Chicago Al Raby in Illinois high school football action on October 15.

Last season, Chicago Payton College Prep and Chicago Al Raby squared off with October 1, 2021 at Chicago Al Raby High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 6, Chicago Al Raby faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Payton College Prep took on Chicago Little Village Lawndale on October 7 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News