A suffocating defense helped Chicago Payton handle Chicago Speer 21-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Speer faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago Payton took on Chicago Hubbard on Aug. 26 at Chicago Payton College Prep High School.

