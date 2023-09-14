Chicago Payton's defense throttled Chicago Raby, resulting in a 52-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on Sept. 14.

Last season, Chicago Payton and Chicago Raby squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Chicago Al Raby High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Chicago Payton squared off with Chicago Phoenix in a football game.

