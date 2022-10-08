Chicago Orr smacks Chicago Kelly in shutout victory 60-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Chicago Orr followed in snuffing Chicago Kelly's offense 60-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.
In recent action on September 29, Chicago Orr faced off against Chicago Phoenix Military and Chicago Kelly took on Chicago Marshall on September 24 at Chicago Marshall High School. For a full recap, click here.
