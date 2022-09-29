Chicago North Lawndale trips Chicago Kennedy in tenacious tussle 28-20

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago North Lawndale had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Kennedy 28-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 29.

The Crusaders took a 6-0 lead over the Phoenix heading to the halftime locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

A 28-14 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Phoenix's defeat of the Crusaders.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.