Chicago North Lawndale trips Chicago Kennedy in tenacious tussle 28-20

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago North Lawndale had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Kennedy 28-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 29.
The Crusaders took a 6-0 lead over the Phoenix heading to the halftime locker room.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
A 28-14 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Phoenix's defeat of the Crusaders.
The last time Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Kennedy played in a 8-0 game on September 30, 2021.
