Chicago North Lawndale trips Chicago Kennedy in tenacious tussle 28-20

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago North Lawndale had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Kennedy 28-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 29.

The Crusaders took a 6-0 lead over the Phoenix heading to the halftime locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

A 28-14 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Phoenix's defeat of the Crusaders.

The last time Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Kennedy played in a 8-0 game on September 30, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 17, Chicago North Lawndale squared off with Chicago Little Village Lawndale in a football game . For more, click here.

