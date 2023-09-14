Chicago North Lawndale rolled past Chicago Speer for a comfortable 40-16 victory for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Itw David Speer Academy on Sept. 14.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Speer faced off against Chicago Crane and Chicago North Lawndale took on Chicago Collins on Aug. 31 at Chicago Collins Academy High School.
