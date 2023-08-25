Chicago North Lawndale earned a convincing 52-6 win over Chicago Rauner for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.
Last season, Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Rauner faced off on Oct. 9, 2021 at Chicago North Lawndale College Prep.
