Chicago North Lawndale takes a toll on Chicago Crane 24-12

Chicago North Lawndale collected a solid win over Chicago Crane in a 24-12 verdict on October 8 in Illinois football action.
Recently on September 29, Chicago North Lawndale squared off with Chicago Kennedy in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.