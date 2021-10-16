Chicago North Lawndale pushes the mute button on Chicago Prosser 38-0

Chicago North Lawndale's defense throttled Chicago Prosser, resulting in a shutout win 38-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 16.
Chicago North Lawndale jumped in front of Chicago Prosser 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in an 8-0 intermission score.
Chicago North Lawndale roared to a 30-0 bulge over Chicago Prosser as the fourth quarter began.
