Chicago North Lawndale pushes the mute button on Chicago Prosser 38-0

Chicago North Lawndale's defense throttled Chicago Prosser, resulting in a shutout win 38-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 16.

Recently on October 8 , Chicago Prosser squared up on Chicago Steinmetz in a football game . For more, click here.

Chicago North Lawndale jumped in front of Chicago Prosser 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in an 8-0 intermission score.

Chicago North Lawndale roared to a 30-0 bulge over Chicago Prosser as the fourth quarter began.

