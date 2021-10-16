Chicago North Lawndale pushes the mute button on Chicago Prosser 38-0

Chicago North Lawndale's defense throttled Chicago Prosser, resulting in a shutout win 38-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 16.

Chicago North Lawndale jumped in front of Chicago Prosser 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in an 8-0 intermission score.

Chicago North Lawndale roared to a 30-0 bulge over Chicago Prosser as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.