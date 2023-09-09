Chicago North Lawndale collected a solid win over Chicago Crane in a 44-28 verdict in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 9.

The last time Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Crane played in a 24-12 game on Oct. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Crane faced off against Westmont and Chicago North Lawndale took on Chicago Collins on Aug. 31 at Chicago Collins Academy High School.

