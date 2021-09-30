Chicago North Lawndale deals goose eggs to Chicago Kennedy in verdict 8-0

No need for worry, Chicago North Lawndale's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying an 8-0 shutout of Chicago Kennedy during this Illinois football game.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
Recently on September 17 , Chicago Kennedy squared up on Chicago Prosser in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.