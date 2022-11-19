Chicago Mt. Carmel tops Chicago St. Rita 20-9

Chicago Mt. Carmel had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago St. Rita 20-9 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 19.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Mustangs took a 6-0 lead over the Caravan heading to the intermission locker room.

Chicago St. Rita had a 9-7 edge on Chicago Mt. Carmel at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Mustangs had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Caravan won the session and the game with a 13-0 performance.

