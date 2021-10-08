 Skip to main content
Chicago Mt. Carmel tackles Burbank St. Laurence 48-13

Chicago Mt. Carmel swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Burbank St. Laurence 48-13 in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

Chicago Mt. Carmel drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Burbank St. Laurence after the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 13-7 at intermission.

Chicago Mt. Carmel's edge showed as it carried a 27-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

