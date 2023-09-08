Defense dominated as Chicago Mt. Carmel pitched a 35-0 shutout of Niles Notre Dame in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Chicago Mt Carmel and Niles Notre Dame faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Niles Notre Dame College Prep.

Recently on Aug. 26, Chicago Mt Carmel squared off with East St Louis in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.