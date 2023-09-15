Chicago Mt. Carmel scored early and often in a 38-7 win over Chicago St. Rita on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Chicago Mt. Carmel a 21-7 lead over Chicago St. Rita.

The Caravan opened a towering 24-7 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Chicago Mt. Carmel breathed fire to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago St Rita played in a 20-9 game on Nov. 19, 2022.

