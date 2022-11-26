Chicago Mt. Carmel rolls like thunder over Batavia 44-20

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago Mt. Carmel put away Batavia 44-20 in Illinois high school football on November 26.
The first quarter gave Chicago Mt. Carmel a 21-0 lead over Batavia.
The Bulldogs rallied in the second quarter by making it 31-12.
Chicago Mt. Carmel struck to a 44-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs enjoyed an 8-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
