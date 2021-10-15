Chicago Mt. Carmel puts an offensive performance on Arlington Heights St. Viator 42-7

 Skip to main content
A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Mt. Carmel turned out the lights on Arlington Heights St. Viator 42-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

The Caravan drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.

The Caravan opened a towering 28-0 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

