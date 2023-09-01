Chicago Mt. Carmel handed Chicago Morgan Park a tough 22-12 loss during this Illinois football game.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Caravan's offense thundered in front for a 22-0 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Chicago Morgan Park drew within 22-6 in the third quarter.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

