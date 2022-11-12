Chicago Mt. Carmel pours it on Chicago Brother Rice 48-12

Chicago Mt. Carmel stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 48-12 win over Chicago Brother Rice on November 12 in Illinois football.
The last time Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago Mt Carmel played in a 41-28 game on November 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
