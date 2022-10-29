Chicago Mt. Carmel pours it on Buffalo Grove 49-3

Chicago Mt. Carmel earned its community's accolades after a 49-3 win over Buffalo Grove in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

Chicago Mt. Carmel struck in front of Buffalo Grove 21-3 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Chicago Mt. Carmel steamrolled to a 42-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Caravan held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

