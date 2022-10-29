 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Mt. Carmel pours it on Buffalo Grove 49-3

Chicago Mt. Carmel earned its community's accolades after a 49-3 win over Buffalo Grove in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

Chicago Mt. Carmel struck in front of Buffalo Grove 21-3 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Chicago Mt. Carmel steamrolled to a 42-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Caravan held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on October 14, Chicago Mt Carmel squared off with Arlington Heights St. Viator in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

