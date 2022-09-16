Chicago Mt. Carmel paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago Marist 42-7

The force was strong for Chicago Mt. Carmel as it pierced Chicago Marist during Friday's 42-7 thumping on September 16 in Illinois football action.
The last time Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago Marist played in a 28-16 game on September 17, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 3, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Marist took on Oak Lawn Richards on September 2 at Oak Lawn Richards High School.
