Chicago Mt. Carmel nips Wilmette Loyola in taut scare 42-37

Yes, Chicago Mt. Carmel looked relaxed while edging Wilmette Loyola, but no autographs please after its 42-37 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.
Last season, Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Mt Carmel faced off on October 22, 2021 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School.
