Chicago Mt. Carmel hammers Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 41-17

Chicago Mt. Carmel swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 41-17 in Illinois high school football on September 23.

Chicago Mt. Carmel opened with a 21-0 advantage over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep through the first quarter.

The Caravan fought to a 35-3 intermission margin at the Wolfpack's expense.

Chicago Mt. Carmel pulled to a 41-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolfpack enjoyed a 14-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

