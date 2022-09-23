Chicago Mt. Carmel hammers Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 41-17

Chicago Mt. Carmel swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 41-17 in Illinois high school football on September 23.
Chicago Mt. Carmel opened with a 21-0 advantage over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep through the first quarter.
The Caravan fought to a 35-3 intermission margin at the Wolfpack's expense.
Chicago Mt. Carmel pulled to a 41-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wolfpack enjoyed a 14-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
In recent action on September 9, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Niles Notre Dame College Prep and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep took on Burbank St Laurence on September 9 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
