Chicago Mt. Carmel exerts defensive dominance to doom Niles Notre Dame College Prep 42-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Mt. Carmel as it shut out Niles Notre Dame College Prep 42-0 in Illinois high school football on September 9.

Chicago Mt. Carmel darted in front of Niles Notre Dame College Prep 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Caravan's offense thundered in front for a 42-0 lead over the Dons at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.