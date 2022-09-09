 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Mt. Carmel exerts defensive dominance to doom Niles Notre Dame College Prep 42-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Mt. Carmel as it shut out Niles Notre Dame College Prep 42-0 in Illinois high school football on September 9.

Chicago Mt. Carmel darted in front of Niles Notre Dame College Prep 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Caravan's offense thundered in front for a 42-0 lead over the Dons at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

The last time Chicago Mt Carmel and Niles Notre Dame College Prep played in a 55-20 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.

