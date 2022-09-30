Chicago Mt. Carmel edges Chicago Brother Rice in tough test 28-21

Chicago Mt. Carmel walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Brother Rice 28-21 on September 30 in Illinois football.
The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Brother Rice, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Chicago Mt. Carmel through the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Chicago Mt. Carmel and Chicago Brother Rice locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The Caravan got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
The last time Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago Mt Carmel played in a 41-28 game on November 13, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 17, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Chicago Marist on September 16 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
