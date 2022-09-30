Chicago Mt. Carmel edges Chicago Brother Rice in tough test 28-21

Chicago Mt. Carmel walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Brother Rice 28-21 on September 30 in Illinois football.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Brother Rice, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Chicago Mt. Carmel through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Chicago Mt. Carmel and Chicago Brother Rice locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Caravan got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

