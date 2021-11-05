 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Mt. Carmel edges Batavia in snug affair 16-14

  • 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Batavia 16-14 at Chicago Mt. Carmel High on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Recently on October 22 , Chicago Mt Carmel squared up on Wilmette Loyola in a football game . For more, click here.

Batavia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Chicago Mt. Carmel as the first quarter ended.

Batavia came from behind to grab the advantage 14-10 at intermission over Chicago Mt. Carmel.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News