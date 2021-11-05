Chicago Mt. Carmel edges Batavia in snug affair 16-14

Chicago Mt. Carmel found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Batavia 16-14 at Chicago Mt. Carmel High on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Batavia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Chicago Mt. Carmel as the first quarter ended.

Batavia came from behind to grab the advantage 14-10 at intermission over Chicago Mt. Carmel.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.