Chicago Mt. Carmel earns solid win over Chicago Marist 28-16

Chicago Mt. Carmel notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Marist 28-16 in Illinois high school football on September 17.
In recent action on September 3, Chicago Marist faced off against Oak Lawn Richards and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Chicago Phillips on September 3 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Chicago Marist took a 10-7 lead over Chicago Mt. Carmel heading to the intermission locker room.
Chicago Mt. Carmel broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-10 lead over Chicago Marist.
