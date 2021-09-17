Chicago Mt. Carmel earns solid win over Chicago Marist 28-16

Chicago Mt. Carmel notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Marist 28-16 in Illinois high school football on September 17.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Chicago Marist took a 10-7 lead over Chicago Mt. Carmel heading to the intermission locker room.

Chicago Mt. Carmel broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-10 lead over Chicago Marist.

