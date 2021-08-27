Chicago Mt. Carmel claims gritty victory against Chicago St. Rita 16-9

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Mt. Carmel wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago St. Rita 16-9 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Mt. Carmel avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-7 stretch over the final quarter.

Chicago Mt. Carmel enjoyed a meager margin over Chicago St. Rita with a 6-2 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Caravan fought to a 6-0 intermission margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

