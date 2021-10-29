Chicago Mt. Carmel baffles South Holland Thornwood 20-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Chicago Mt. Carmel's 20-0 beating of South Holland Thornwood in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

Chicago Mt. Carmel darted in front of South Holland Thornwood 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Caravan roared over the Thunderbirds 20-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

