Chicago Morgan Park tangles Peoria in early web 50-42

Fast and furious, Chicago Morgan Park took charge from the start to knock back Peoria and eventually earn a 50-42 decision for an Illinois high school football victory on October 30.

Recently on October 21 , Peoria squared up on Peoria Notre Dame in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Chicago Morgan Park opened with a 16-6 advantage over Peoria through the first quarter.

The Lions took a 26-24 lead over the Mustangs heading to the intermission locker room.

Peoria had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Chicago Morgan Park 34-30.

There was no room for doubt as Chicago Morgan Park added to its advantage with a 20-8 margin in the closing period.

