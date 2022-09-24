Chicago Morgan Park stops Chicago Kenwood in snug affair 22-13

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago Morgan Park passed in a 22-13 victory at Chicago Kenwood's expense in Illinois high school football action on September 24.

Chicago Morgan Park darted in front of Chicago Kenwood 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Broncos got within 16-13.

Chicago Morgan Park darted to a 22-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

