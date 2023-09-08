Chicago Morgan Park left no doubt in recording a 34-7 win over Chicago Whitney Young at Chicago Whitney Young High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Chicago Morgan Park jumped in front of Chicago Whitney Young 34-7 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago Morgan Park squared off with Oak Lawn Richards in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.