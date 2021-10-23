 Skip to main content
Chicago Morgan Park explodes on Chicago Amundsen 46-7

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Morgan Park turned out the lights on Chicago Amundsen 46-7 at Chicago Morgan Park High on October 23 in Illinois football action.

Recently on October 15 , Chicago Amundsen squared up on Chicago Sullivan in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The Mustangs' offense jumped on top to a 32-0 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

