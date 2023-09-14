Chicago Morgan Park finally found a way to top Chicago Phillips 24-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 14.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Mustangs' offense jumped in front for a 12-6 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Chicago Phillips moved ahead of Chicago Morgan Park 20-18 to start the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Mustangs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 24-20 scoring margin.

Last season, Chicago Morgan Park and Chicago Phillips faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Chicago Phillips High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel.

