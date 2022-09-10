 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Morgan Park designs winning blueprint against Chicago Phillips 26-12

  • 0

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Chicago Morgan Park prevailed over Chicago Phillips 26-12 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

Chicago Morgan Park jumped in front of Chicago Phillips 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs opened a meager 20-12 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Chicago Morgan Park moved to a 26-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News