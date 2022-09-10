Chicago Morgan Park designs winning blueprint against Chicago Phillips 26-12

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Chicago Morgan Park prevailed over Chicago Phillips 26-12 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

Chicago Morgan Park jumped in front of Chicago Phillips 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs opened a meager 20-12 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Chicago Morgan Park moved to a 26-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.