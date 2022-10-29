Chicago Morgan Park delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Oak Park Fenwick 14-6

Chicago Morgan Park fans held their breath in an uneasy 14-6 victory over Oak Park Fenwick in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.
Chicago Morgan Park opened with an 8-0 advantage over Oak Park Fenwick through the first quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
The last time Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago Morgan Park played in a 35-12 game on August 27, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on October 15, Chicago Morgan Park squared off with Chicago Simeon in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.