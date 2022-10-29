Chicago Morgan Park delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Oak Park Fenwick 14-6

Chicago Morgan Park fans held their breath in an uneasy 14-6 victory over Oak Park Fenwick in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

Chicago Morgan Park opened with an 8-0 advantage over Oak Park Fenwick through the first quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

