Chicago Morgan Park deals goose eggs to Chicago Hubbard in fine defensive showing 34-0

Chicago Morgan Park played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 34-0 verdict over Chicago Hubbard in Illinois high school football on October 1.
In recent action on September 17, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Kenwood on September 16 at Chicago Hubbard High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.