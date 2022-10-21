Chicago Morgan Park blitzes Chicago Taft in dominating victory 38-14

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago Morgan Park put away Chicago Taft 38-14 during this Illinois football game.
In recent action on October 7, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago Brooks College Prep and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Clark on October 8 at Chicago Clark High School. For a full recap, click here.
