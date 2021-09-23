Chicago Mather trips Chicago Hyde Park in tenacious tussle 15-14

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Mather wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Hyde Park 15-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 11, Chicago Mather faced off against Chicago Schurz and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago Lindblom on September 11 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For a full recap, click here.
Chicago Hyde Park climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-0 lead at intermission.
The Rangers remained on top of the Thunderbirds through a scoreless first and third quarters.
Chicago Mather's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-0 points differential.
