Chicago Mather trips Chicago Hyde Park in tenacious tussle 15-14

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Mather wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Hyde Park 15-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Hyde Park climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-0 lead at intermission.

The Rangers remained on top of the Thunderbirds through a scoreless first and third quarters.

Chicago Mather's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.