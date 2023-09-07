Chicago Mather posted a narrow 26-17 win over Chicago Lincoln Park in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

The first quarter gave Chicago Mather a 26-17 lead over Chicago Lincoln Park.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Mather faced off against Chicago Curie.

